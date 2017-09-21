Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Freshly cooked, orange yellow dyed, Scottish, smoked kippers or herring in melted butter on a shiney blue plate. Healthy preserved oily fish with slice of brown bread. Flat lay from above
Formats
3229 × 3291 pixels • 10.8 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
981 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
491 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG