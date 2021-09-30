Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103306143
Fresh yellow bell pepper or sweet pepper fruit, Capsicum annuum, with shadow isolated on white background. It is a healthy berry, commonly used as a vegetable ingredient or side dish.
U
By UPhichet
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
annuumbackgroundbellberrybrightcapsicumchilichillicloseupcolorcolorfulcookcookingcuisineculinarycutoutdishfoodfreshfreshnessfruitgarnishglossgreenhealthhealthyingredientisolatedmaturenutritiononeorganicpaprikapepperrawrichripeshadowsidesinglestudiosweetuncookedveganvegetablevegetarianvitaminwhitewholeyellow
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist