Image
fresh woven Ketupat (Malaysia) or Rice Cube on white back ground Ketupat is Rice Dumpling with Natural Casing made from Young Coconut Leaves. conceptual and ideas of Eid Mubarak Feast.
2135433755

Item ID: 2135433755

  • 3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

AZURA HANIF

AZURA HANIF