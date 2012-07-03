Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
fresh vegetables elements harvest diversity natural nurture red pure healthy feeding dish essential healthful hormone perfect groceries hunger pick make nourishment ingredients platter variation veget
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

2216603

Stock Photo ID: 2216603

fresh vegetables elements harvest diversity natural nurture red pure healthy feeding dish essential healthful hormone perfect groceries hunger pick make nourishment ingredients platter variation veget

Photo Formats

  • 4096 × 2731 pixels • 13.7 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Eva Kali

Eva Kali