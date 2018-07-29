Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Fresh shrimp prawns for cooking with spices lemon garlic black pepper chili on wooden cutting board in the seafood restaurant, raw shrimps on dark plate
Formats
4016 × 6016 pixels • 13.4 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG