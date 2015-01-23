Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 175185179
Fresh seafood starter of grilled whole prawns or shrimps served with chopped fresh herbs and tangy lemon garnish to squeeze, overhead view
Photo Formats
5003 × 2694 pixels • 16.7 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 538 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 269 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.