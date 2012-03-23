Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 618143369
Fresh salad with chicken breast, baby spinach, basil, cherry tomatoes, pear, cucumber on plate on wooden background close up. Top view
Photo Formats
5005 × 3337 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG