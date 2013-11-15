Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fresh red tulips in a flower bed in the morning. The bright spring sun illuminates the flowers. Bright life-affirming picture. Positive spring postcard. Background
Edit
floral background - growing unopened pink tulips
Tulips in a greenhouse.
Amazing view of the yellow and red beautiful tulip flowers with green leaves blooming in the lovely garden.
Beautiful Tulips, spring flowers grown in a greenhouse.Spring flowers and floriculture. Selective focus.
Closed up red chili vegetable in the farm
flower in the botanic gardens.
The first tulip to bloom

See more

1378146434

See more

1378146434

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142191201

Item ID: 2142191201

Fresh red tulips in a flower bed in the morning. The bright spring sun illuminates the flowers. Bright life-affirming picture. Positive spring postcard. Background

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dina da

Dina da