Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080152016
Fresh red or purple cabbage isolated with clipping path in white background, no shadow
C
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
brightcabbage isolatedclipping pathcooking ingredientsfoliagefreshgreenhalfharvestheadingredientisolatedisolationnaturalnatureno backgroundno shadoworganicpiecesplantpngpurplepurple cabbagerawredred cabbagered cabbage isolatedsaladsliceslicedslicestransparent backgroundvegetablevegetablesvegetables isolatedvegetarianvioletwhitewhite backgroundwhole
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist