Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fresh red apples lie on wooden basket on wooden background next to pink flowers and storage bag with place for text: healthy snack, vitamins, healthy food, ingredients for baking recipes
Edit
Sweet apples on wooden background
Fresh tomatoes on wooden background. Preparation for the preparation of salad from vegetables. Organic vegetables. Copy space, space for text.
Four fresh red apples in white plate on brown wooden background.
healthy organic nectarine
Red apples on wooden background
chinese plums on the heart shape plate
Multicolored tomatoes in wicker plate at left side of wooden background with copy space

See more

304664789

See more

304664789

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140315105

Item ID: 2140315105

Fresh red apples lie on wooden basket on wooden background next to pink flowers and storage bag with place for text: healthy snack, vitamins, healthy food, ingredients for baking recipes

Formats

  • 4262 × 3103 pixels • 14.2 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 728 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 364 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Leila Alekto Photo

Leila Alekto Photo