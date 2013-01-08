Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fresh Raw Fish. Bandedtail goatfish or yellowbanded goatfish. On black stone plate with some ingredient around. On Abstract Grey background with black napkin. Upeneus taeniopterus. Protein.
Formats
5328 × 4000 pixels • 17.8 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG