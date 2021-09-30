Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092146733
Fresh peach isolated on white background. Clipping path
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apricotbackgroundclippingclipping pathcloseupcollectioncutcut outcutoutdietfoodfreshfruitgourmethalfhealthyingredientisolatedjuicymacronaturenectarinenutritiousobjectorangeorganicpartpathpeachpeach isolatedpieceplantrawredripeseedsegmentsinglesliceslicedstackstudiosweetveganvegetarianwhitewholeyellow
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist