Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fresh pastries on the background of ingredients for baking. Freshly baked buns on a wooden table. Background of baking, confectionery. Free space for text
Formats
6682 × 3583 pixels • 22.3 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 536 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 268 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG