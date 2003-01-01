Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fresh organic carrots in rustic aluminum plate over grey linen cloth napkin on rustic blue table background. Healthy eating content, food ingredients preparing theme. (top view, space for text)
Formats
6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG