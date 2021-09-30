Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095961122
Fresh oranges ripening on the branches of the tree. Artistic edition, dark moody style.
Gandia, Valencia, Spain
M
By Miguel AF
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalagricultureartbranchcitrusclementineclose upconceptculturedark editiondark fooddark photodeliciousdraw tangerine treeecoecologyfoodfreshfreshnessfruitgardenhealthyjuicejuicyleafmandarinmediterraneanmoodynaturalnatureorangeorchardplantsatsumaseasonspringtangerinestastytexturetreevitaminsyellow
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist