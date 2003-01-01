Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fresh Neem leaf on blue ceramic plate with neem fruit on wooden background. Neem leaf is an excellent moisturizing and contains various compounds that have insecticidal and medicinal properties.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135450133

Item ID: 2135450133

Fresh Neem leaf on blue ceramic plate with neem fruit on wooden background. Neem leaf is an excellent moisturizing and contains various compounds that have insecticidal and medicinal properties.

Formats

  • 5976 × 3280 pixels • 19.9 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 549 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 275 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ninetechno

Ninetechno