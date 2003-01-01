Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fresh lamb lettuce salad with avocado, cucumber, salmon, cherry tomatoes. Dressing with honey, dijon mustard, olive oil and lemon juice, topped with chia seeds. Prepared by chef.
Formats
6083 × 4055 pixels • 20.3 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG