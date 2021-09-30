Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098286179
Fresh ground-cabbage close-up. Organic cabbage from the farm. Growing healthy vegetables. Head of cabbage.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureagronomybackgroundcabbagecloseclose-upcloseupcropcultivatecultivationdetailfarmfarmingfieldflorafoliagefoodfreshfreshnessgardengardeninggreengroundground cabbagegrowgrowinggrowthharvestheadhealthhealthyhomegrownleafleavesmacronaturalnaturenutritionorganicoutdoorplantproducerawsummertexturevegetarianvitaminwhitewild cabbage
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist