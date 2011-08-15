Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fresh green and white elongated pumpkin isolated on light yellow background. Called also ahuyama, zapallo, Calabacín, pipián, zucchini. It is consumed steamed or in stews.
Formats
3154 × 4763 pixels • 10.5 × 15.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG