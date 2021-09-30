Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095728868
Fresh Giant Apple on white background, Japanese Sekai ichi apple isolated on white background, With clipping path.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aomoriappleapplesbackgroundbigbrightclipping pathdeliciousdesigndietfoodfreshfreshnessfruitfruitsfujifuji applegiant applegourmetgreenhalfharvestinghealthyisolatedjapanjapanesejapanese fruitjuicejuicyleafmutsunaturalnatureobjectorganicpackagepinkplantrawredripesan fujiseedsekaiichi applesemisweetstemsweetvegetarianvitaminwhite
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist