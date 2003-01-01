Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fresh from the farm display of many red radishes still attached to their green leaves. Farmers market produce display. Garden harvest. Fresh ingredient ready for culinary adventures.
Edit
Pile of red, green and orange spicy habanero peppers
Close up view of a pile of multiple shallot onions displayed at a fresh food produce market. Garden to store freshness.
Farmers market produce display of farm fresh parsnips. Root vegetables to be used in cooking or to eat raw.
Overhead view of a cultivated field of many orange, yellow and white petunia flowers. Floral background, backdrop or wallpaper. Natural outdoor lighting. No people present.
Floral circle of life. Overhead view of various stages of daisy flower bloom from sprouting buds to full glory to brown, dry and dead. Green foliage throughout add stability and consistency. Beauty.
Close up overhead view of green variegated sedum plant leaves in garden. Pink buds in various stages of development. Fresh yellow flower blossoms. Beauty in nature. Outdoors natural lighting.
Overhead view of early Spring blooming crocus flowers. Creamy white outer petals with delicate variegated yellow center. Inner stamen in sight. Perennial garden favorite. Outdoor natural lighting.

See more

2055391004

See more

2055391004

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2121966350

Item ID: 2121966350

Fresh from the farm display of many red radishes still attached to their green leaves. Farmers market produce display. Garden harvest. Fresh ingredient ready for culinary adventures.

Formats

  • 3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

cee-eff-dee

cee-eff-dee