Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Fresh and dry contrast landscape from Mud Volcanoes - Buzau, Romania (unique geological phenomenon in Europe where the earth gas reaches the surface through hills making small Mud volcanoes)

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1552526

Stock Photo ID: 1552526

Fresh and dry contrast landscape from Mud Volcanoes - Buzau, Romania (unique geological phenomenon in Europe where the earth gas reaches the surface through hills making small Mud volcanoes)

Photo Formats

  • 2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Dumitrescu Ciprian-Florin

Dumitrescu Ciprian-Florin