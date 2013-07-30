Images

Image
Fresh dill (Anethum graveolens) growing on the vegetable bed. Annual herb, family Apiaceae. Growing fresh herbs. Green plants in the garden, ecological agriculture for producing healthy food concept
Dill umbrellas. A flowering garden plant. Fennel on blurred background. Selective focus. Healthy food, summer, harvest concept.
Background natural with dill umbrella. Garden plant. Fragrant dill on garden sunset
Dill flowers closeup against the blue sky in summer
Dill plant and flower as agricultural background. Yellow field of fresh green fennel
dill umbrellas grow in a row
Young green dill on an organic farm.
Euphorbia pilosa is a much branched, milky latex bearing tall herb of 40-80 cm. Leaves are alternate, elliptic-oblong to narrow elliptic. Inflorescence with flowers in heads having cup shaped bracts

1171562722

1171562722

  • 4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

PaniYani