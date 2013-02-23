Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fresh clean white snow background texture. Winter background with frozen snowflakes and snow mounds. Snow lumps. Seasonal landscape details. Cold weather.
Edit
ground floor marble and texture background
White paper wall Beautiful concrete stucco. painted texture Surface design banners.Gradient,consisting,paper design,book,abstract shape Website work,stripes,tiles,background
Clouds, a view from airplane window
white cloud blanket the sky
clouds in blue sky
Clean Paper Texture. Overlay Floral Backdrop. Flora Smoke Element. Ethnic Ikat Pattern. White Christmas Wallpaper. Black And White Wall.
Snow Ribs

See more

706645747

See more

706645747

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141635331

Item ID: 2141635331

Fresh clean white snow background texture. Winter background with frozen snowflakes and snow mounds. Snow lumps. Seasonal landscape details. Cold weather.

Formats

  • 4912 × 7360 pixels • 16.4 × 24.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Cyrustr

Cyrustr