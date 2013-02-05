Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fresh champignons on wooden table. Seasonal ogranic healthy food, ketogenic diet. Mushrooms on rustic background. Close up vertical shot, close up.
Formats
2339 × 3509 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG