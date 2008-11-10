Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Fresh baked cereal bun with sesame seeds topping, three slices of another bun aside. Isolated on white with shadow. Copy space and room for text available.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

8365159

Stock Photo ID: 8365159

Fresh baked cereal bun with sesame seeds topping, three slices of another bun aside. Isolated on white with shadow. Copy space and room for text available.

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

P

Peter Polak