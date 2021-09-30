Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086136944
frescoes on the walls of an abandoned Orthodox church, the church of the village of Spasskoye, Kostroma province, Russia. The year of construction is 1822. Currently, the temple is abandoned.
Related keywords
abandonedancientarchitectureartartworkbiblebrokencathedralchristianchristianitychurchculturedestructiondirtydrawingfaithfrescofrescoesgrungehistoricalhistoryholyiconindoorinsideinteriorjesus christmediaevalmiracleoldorthodoxorthodox churchpaintpaintingpatternpicturereligionreligiousruinedrussiarussiansacredspiritualstonetempletexturedtravelwallweatheredworn
