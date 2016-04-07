Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
French Republican Guards (Garde Republicaine) inside the courtyard to the Presiential Elysee Palace (Palais de l'Elysée), residence of the French President in Paris, France on March 21, 2022.
Copenhagen / Denmark - June 15 2011: Guards marching outside the royal palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen, Denmark. The changing of the guard takes place every day at 12 noon.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 5, 2016:The Communists on the birthday of Joseph Stalin preparing to march to the Kremlin Wall Necropolis.
New York, NY USA - June 26, 2016: Counter terrorism police unit attend 46th annual Pride parade to celebrate gay, lesbian and transgender community in New York city
Marseille, France - March 21, 2018 : Demonstration of lawyers in front of the courthouse of Marseille
KYIV, UKRAINE - August 24, 2018: Independence Day of Ukraine. Military parade in the center of Kiev. Ukrainian servicemen march on Khreshchatyk. Servicemen of foreign states march on Khreshchatyk.
LONDON - MARCH 26: A breakaway group of anarchist protesters march through the streets of the British capital during a large anti-cuts rally on 26 March 2011 in London, UK.
Saint Petersburg, Russia - 31 January 2021: Protest in Russia for freedom of Navalny, people protesting against Putin, Illustrative Editorial

See more

1906735165

See more

1906735165

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138151941

Item ID: 2138151941

French Republican Guards (Garde Republicaine) inside the courtyard to the Presiential Elysee Palace (Palais de l'Elysée), residence of the French President in Paris, France on March 21, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 5098 × 3399 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Victor Joly

Victor Joly