Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A French Republican Guard (Garde Republicaine) inside the courtyard to the Presiential Elysee Palace (Palais de l'Elysée), residence of the French President in Paris, France on March 21, 2022.
Formats
2965 × 4448 pixels • 9.9 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG