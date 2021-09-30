Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103774989
Freelancing and vacations during the pandemic. Closeup portrait of young woman adjusts a medical mask on her face, sitting on a sunbed and holding a laptop.
S
By STEKLO
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
businesscaucasiancommunicationcomputerconceptcopycopy spacecoronaviruscovid-19diseasedistanceepidemicfemalefreelancehatholdingholidayimmunityinternetlaptoplifestylelockdownmaskmedicalmedicineoneonlineoutbreakoutdoorpandemicpersonportraitposingprotectionremotesafesittingstrawsummersunbedsurgicaltechnologytravelusingvacationviruswearingwomanworkyoung
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist