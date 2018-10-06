Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
freelance man working on laptop At home at night. Man freelancing, thinking, serious while working at home at night. Freelance work and work from home concept.
Man wiping glasses while reading information on the screen
Skilled young woman in spectacles calling phone number from business card sitting at laptop computer connected to wireless internet in searching new job.Smart female talking on smartphone about work
Smart pensive man in trendy shirt using laptop and tablet while sitting at table in modern office and doing paperwork
Successful young business man working at the office
Serious adult businessman sitting at the desk and working on the laptop.
frowning young asian chinese office lady reading paperwork and feeling confused while overtime working on wooden table in home kitchen.
Businessman in the office at night working late

See more

1804949977

See more

1804949977

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136992343

Item ID: 2136992343

freelance man working on laptop At home at night. Man freelancing, thinking, serious while working at home at night. Freelance work and work from home concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

WPixz

WPixz