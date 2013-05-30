Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Freedom. Young girl, contempt dancer moving dynamically isolated on white background. Art, motion, action, inspiration concept. Set, collage and poster
Group of six young stylish teenagers jumping in joy over white background.
Jumping businessman isolated on white
Jumping businessman isolated on white
Happy office workers in face masks jumping and dancing in casual clothes or suit isolated on studio background. Business, start-up, prevention of COVID, motion and action concept. Creative collage.
Dancer dancing on the white
A group of excited jumping students isolated on white background.
Happy Christmas Santa Claus jumping with office workers on white studio background. Caucasian male model in traditional holiday's costume. Concept of holidays, new year's, winter mood, gifts

See more

1517195132

See more

1517195132

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132409065

Item ID: 2132409065

Freedom. Young girl, contempt dancer moving dynamically isolated on white background. Art, motion, action, inspiration concept. Set, collage and poster

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8000 × 8000 pixels • 26.7 × 26.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Master1305

Master1305