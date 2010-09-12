Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
FRASER LAKE, BC - AUG 23: Coulson flying watertanker on location to assist the Interior firefighters with the raging forest fires in the area on Aug 23, 2010 in Fraser Lake, BC, Canada
Photo Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG