Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Frame of Easter colorful blue and golden color eggs on pastel pink background. Stylish trendy gold chocolate egg set isolated. Flat lay, top view, place for text. Happy egg hunt for kids concept
Formats
4041 × 2694 pixels • 13.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG