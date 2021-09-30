Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092387573
A fragment of river ice during ice drift. Bright blue gradient color. Segments and cracks. Beetle on the surface. Close up.
Blagoveshchensk, Amur Oblast, Russia
A
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbluebugbumpychristmascoldcolorcolorfulcoolcrystaldarkdecordecorationdesignfrostfrozenglaciergrungegrungyhorizontaliceicebergicicleicymarchmaterialmeltingnaturalnaturenorthpatternrimeroughscabroussnowspringspringtimestructuresurfacetexturetexturedthawunevenwallpaperwinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist