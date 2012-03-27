Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
fragment of pink bedroom with curtain, tulle, bed, pillow and nightstand close up photo with cat
wooden easel with a picture
Cat and black rubber boots, selective focus
Cats sleep at house
Theatrical scene without actors, scenic light and smoke
sweet black Syrian hamster
Calico cat sitting on carpet floor on top of second story level of house looking up by railing stairs, steps, staircase watching below
bird in front of house window,two beloved bird in front of the window,

See more

1359624833

See more

1359624833

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123870576

Item ID: 2123870576

fragment of pink bedroom with curtain, tulle, bed, pillow and nightstand close up photo with cat

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lapina

Lapina