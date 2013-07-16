Images

Image
Fragment of marble decoration, carved marble detail. Medieval St. Nicholas church in Myra (Demre, Turkey). Byzantine relief. Close up, selective focus. History, art or architecture concept
Church of St. Nicholas (Demre)
Fragments of the temple Artemis in the Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker. Ancient Byzantine Greek Church of Saint Nicholas located in the modern town of Demre, Antalya Province, Turkey
The ancient city of Myra St. demre district of the city of Antalya Turkey Church of St. Nicholas.
Ramayana hindu relief stone carving on Prambanan temple Yogyakarta Indonesia, it tells about ramayana folk legend history
Aydin, Turkey- August 22, 2018. Archaeological site of Helenistic city of Aphrodisias in Western Anatolia, Turkey.
Khachkar, an ancient Armenian cross-stone
Beautiful Colonette base sandstone carving the satellite prang of the ancient Khmer temple in Surin Province, Northeastern Thailand. This temple was built in the same age as Angor Wat in Cambodia.

Item ID: 2125366064

