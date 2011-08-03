Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A four-year-old girl wears a sporty style and holds a children's scooter. Photographed on a white background
Full length portrait of a cute little girl smiling while holding colorful bunch of balloons and gift box. Isolated on white background.
Cute little girl holding pink and yellow balloons on grey background.
Young boy with bright balloons
cute little boy in white shirt, jeans and red scarf smiling as he holds a bunch of red balloons
cheerful young woman in pink t-shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbon holding pink balloons and smiling at camera
Happy little girl with red balloons on white background
Happy boy with a bunch of balloons

See more

1033146601

See more

1033146601

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129984915

Item ID: 2129984915

A four-year-old girl wears a sporty style and holds a children's scooter. Photographed on a white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2234 × 3222 pixels • 7.4 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 693 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 347 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Vasilevskaia

Irina Vasilevskaia