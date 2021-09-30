Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085035407
Four young black Africans with rakes and hoes slowly returning home to their village after a day of work in the fields
Bamako, Mali
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaafricanblackboyboyscasual outfitchildrencontentcountrysidedirt roadeveningfamilyfarmerfarmlandfieldfield workforestfour peoplefront viewgravel roadhand in handhoehomelined upmanmenmudoutdoorspathplantationrakereturnroadroughruralshadowslowsmilingstrollingsunsettiredtoolstracktraditional dressesvillagerwalkweedingworkyoung
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist