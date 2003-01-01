Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Four yellow daisies one blooming, one in opening, one in the shape of a bud and a cocoon in opening behind the others, with a background of leaves with different forms and light green.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1241387878

Stock Photo ID: 1241387878

Four yellow daisies one blooming, one in opening, one in the shape of a bud and a cocoon in opening behind the others, with a background of leaves with different forms and light green.

Photo Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Angye Julieth_ A.J

Angye Julieth_ A.J