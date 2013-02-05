Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
four wooden blocks with the letters CLTV on the bright surface of a gray table. the inscription on the cubes is reflected from the surface. business conceptual. CLTV - Customer Life Time Value
Formats
5061 × 2846 pixels • 16.9 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG