Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A found letter, part of an entire alphabet, in the form of a hand painted shop sign. Suitable for use as part of a headline or as a drop capital at the beginning of a paragraph.
Photo Formats
2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.