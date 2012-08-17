Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fortunella margarita Kumquats ( or cumquats ) foliage and Oval fruits on kumquat dwarf tree, close up. Healthy lifestyle, organic fruits. Copy paste. Banner. Nature Background. Selective focus.
Green bush orange tree closeup
Orange tree in garden
Fresh ripe tangerine orange on the branches with leaves. Growing tangerine
Unripe persimmon on tree, in the season & fresh green leaves.
Ripe juicy sweet orange mandarins on a tree in the mandarin orchard.
Abundant apricots ripen on a tree branch
Chinese mandarins photo in close-up

See more

775316434

See more

775316434

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131989821

Item ID: 2131989821

Fortunella margarita Kumquats ( or cumquats ) foliage and Oval fruits on kumquat dwarf tree, close up. Healthy lifestyle, organic fruits. Copy paste. Banner. Nature Background. Selective focus.

Formats

  • 6000 × 2734 pixels • 20 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 456 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 228 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StasiaLuch

StasiaLuch