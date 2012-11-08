Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
The fortress walls of Dubrovnik protectethe old city on the Adriatic side. These stone walls are forty feet tall and up to 40 feet thick. At the edge, a lone turret provides protection for defenders.
Photo Formats
2200 × 2048 pixels • 7.3 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 931 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 466 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG