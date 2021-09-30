Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084458453
fortress Khertvisi is very beautiful in Georgia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ananuriantiquearchitecturebagratbagrat templebagrata templebagrati cathedralbell towerbrick wallbuildingcastlecathedralchapelchristianitychurchcitycrossculturaleasterfortressgeorgiagirlgodgothicgreenhistoryholyimeretiakingkingdomlandscapemonasterymonumentnational landmarknatureoldorthodoxpanoramicpitsundaplacereligionruinstone walltempletour tourismtravel
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist