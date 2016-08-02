Images

FORT WORTH, TX - APR 16: Joey Logano gets ready to practice at the Texas Motor Speedway for the running of the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 race on Apr 16, 2010 in Fort Worth, TX.
Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

51961285

Stock Photo ID: 51961285

Photo Formats

  • 4902 × 3318 pixels • 16.3 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 677 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 339 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Grindstone Media Group

Grindstone Media Group

