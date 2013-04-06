Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A former quarry, now flooded and frozen, is bisected by an empty roadway. In the distance, a partially frozen Lake Erie and small row of homes are visible.
View of country road with car tracks in very deep snow after snowfall on a sunny day with visible forest and runnel and bright blue sky
Winter landscape. Winter road and trees covered with snow
Shirahige Falls Winter in Biei Hokkaido
winter landscape in Austria with snow
road in snow
Winter lake with frosty christmas trees covered with white snow. Winter christmas background. Mountain landscape with frozen lake.
Ski slope in czech republic

See more

1294908319

See more

1294908319

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122846265

Item ID: 2122846265

A former quarry, now flooded and frozen, is bisected by an empty roadway. In the distance, a partially frozen Lake Erie and small row of homes are visible.

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

G

Gabriel Moroziuk