Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Forex trading business concept with abstract financial graphics on background of modern city skyline. Stock exchange market graph analysis. Digital analytics and statistics. Stats and economy.
Formats
5000 × 3500 pixels • 16.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG