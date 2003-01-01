Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The forest river in a thick white morning fog. Latvia. Emerald green grass and deciduous trees close-up. Overcast weather. Atmospheric landscape. Eco tourism, environmental conservation

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2055171359

Stock Photo ID: 2055171359

The forest river in a thick white morning fog. Latvia. Emerald green grass and deciduous trees close-up. Overcast weather. Atmospheric landscape. Eco tourism, environmental conservation

Photo Formats

  • 6016 × 2556 pixels • 20.1 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 425 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 213 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Alex Stemmers

Alex Stemmers