Forest mountain hill snow winter Beskydy spruce drone aerial video shot Picea abies forest virgin of a beech Fagus sylvatica, quadcopter view flying fly flight show, covered large layer, dry stumps
Item ID: 2138827603

Formats

  • 5280 × 2970 pixels • 17.6 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tomas Vynikal

Tomas Vynikal